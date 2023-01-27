Sam’s Club Announces New Clubs and Supply Chain Enhancements Fueled by Record Growth

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, today announced plans to open over 30 new clubs across the U.S. over the next several years. The first location, which is planned in Florida, is slated to open in 2024. In addition to new clubs, the company has a multiple-year plan to invest in and modernize its supply chain through new distribution and fulfillment center locations across the country, including cutting-edge automation. Sam’s Club will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers in 2023, with the first location planned in Georgia in Q3.

The decision to invest in expanding its physical footprint was motivated by historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years. Sam’s Club has continued to prioritize products and services that drive shopping trips and demonstrate the value of membership.

Club Features

Over the past several years, Sam’s Club has invested significantly in its physical footprint, enhancing member experiences with improved member service desks, and redesigning the majority of its 600 clubs, making them brighter, easier to navigate, and more functional. The brand has also invested significantly in its in-club technology to improve the shopping experience with Scan & Go™ Checkout, Scan & Go Fuel, Scan & Ship, Curbside Pickup, and other omnichannel offerings.