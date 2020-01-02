How a Small Sam’s Club Works With a Tech Center in Downtown Dallas

Sam’s Club Now — a one-of-a-kind lab store for Walmart’s warehouse club division — still doesn’t have many cars in its Lower Greenville parking lot a year after it opened.

“It doesn’t matter in this case,” said Tim Simmons, vice president of in-club experience at Sam’s. “We don’t really worry about it. We’re absolutely happy with the first year.”

Customers and employees in this store have helped Sam’s innovation center in downtown Dallas solve problems and not spend time on things that aren’t going to make the shopping experience better, Simmons said.

