How a Small Sam’s Club Works With a Tech Center in Downtown Dallas

Maria Halkias, Dallas Morning News Retail & FoodService January 2, 2020

Sam’s Club Now — a one-of-a-kind lab store for Walmart’s warehouse club division — still doesn’t have many cars in its Lower Greenville parking lot a year after it opened.

“It doesn’t matter in this case,” said Tim Simmons, vice president of in-club experience at Sam’s. “We don’t really worry about it. We’re absolutely happy with the first year.”

Customers and employees in this store have helped Sam’s innovation center in downtown Dallas solve problems and not spend time on things that aren’t going to make the shopping experience better, Simmons said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dallas Morning News

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc., announces the new President and CEO of Sam’s Club.

November 18, 2019 Sam's Club

“I’m excited to share Kathryn McLay will become the President and CEO of Sam’s Club. Kath’s most recent responsibility has been Executive Vice President of Neighborhood Markets where she has led the growth and overall operations of nearly 700 stores across the U.S. Kath joined Walmart in 2015 as the Vice President of U.S. Finance and Strategy, where she led the Legacy strategy – a set of initiatives that was critical to the progress in our Walmart U.S. business these past few years.”