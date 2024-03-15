Save A Lot Names Bill Mayo as Chief Development Officer

ST. LOUIS – Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced Bill Mayo will be joining the organization’s Executive Leadership Team as the Chief Development Officer.

Mayo’s career foundation is in grocery, spending the last 29 years at Wakefern Food Corporations, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. Most recently, Mayo held the position of Chief Administrative Officer where he led strategic business initiatives that drove significant efficiencies leveraging analytics of store-level demand management and directed business development of the international wholesale sales division to increase sales and net gross profit.

In his role as Chief Development Officer, Mayo will lead the strategic growth of Save A Lot’s licensed retail business to support and strengthen the Save A Lot brand. “With his strong track record of success in the grocery business, Bill brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the complex undertakings involved with program development, comprehensive go-to-market strategy and project management,” said Fred Boehler, CEO of Save A Lot. “We’re excited for him to leverage that experience to ensure that Save A Lot continues our vision of cultivating a sustainable, high-growth, and community-focused business.”

“I’m looking forward to joining this talented team of executives and building strong relationships with our independent retailers who are committed to providing high quality, low-cost fresh food for their customers while making a positive impact in their local areas,” said Bill Mayo, Chief Development Officer, Save A Lot. “I believe in Save A Lot’s unique business model, and I am excited to grow the business alongside a passionate and talented team”.

About Save A Lot Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 800 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.