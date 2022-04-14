Save A Lot Names Trey Johnson Chief Merchandising Officer

ST. LOUIS- Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Trey Johnson as its new Chief Merchandising Officer. Mr. Johnson will report directly to Save A Lot Chief Executive Officer Leon Bergmann.

Mr. Johnson brings over 30 years of experience leading complex business operations, merchandising strategy and supply chain efforts, working with prominent brands and organizations including Albertsons, Big Lots, Family Dollar, Jewel Food Stores, SuperValu and Walmart. He most recently served as EVP, Chief Merchandising, Marketing & Supply Chain Officer for The Save Mart Companies (TSMC). In that role he led various Merchandising and Supply Chain teams to implement programs and initiatives to make TSMC more attractive to customers, including new format development for TSMC with the Save Mart and Lucky innovation centers and Merchandising strategy development for the Marketside format and brand for Walmart.

“With his strong track record of success in the grocery business, Trey brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the complex operations involved with merchandising strategies and tactical implementation,” said Leon Bergmann, CEO of Save A Lot. “We’re excited for him to leverage that experience to ensure that Save A Lot’s assortment positions our Retail Partners to win consistently in their markets.”

In his role as Chief Merchandising Officer, Mr. Johnson will oversee all areas of Merchandising and Quality Assurance, as well as work to strengthen existing relationships with Retail Partners and vendors.

“I’m looking forward to supporting Save A Lot’s Retail Partners with an assortment that emphasizes great value and quality for consumers and delivers outstanding profitability to local owners and operators. Save A Lot’s commitment to remaining a hometown grocer while maintaining quality and value for families is one I’m excited to help build upon,” said Trey Johnson.

Save A Lot recently announced the completion of its ongoing re-licensing program and its transition to a pure play wholesale model.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with approximately 900 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator visit ownasavealot.com.