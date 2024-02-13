Schnucks Begins Major Renovations at 2 St. Louis-Area Grocery Stores

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Tuesday that major renovations are underway at two of its St. Louis-area stores.

According to the St. Louis-based grocery chain, the total-store remodels are taking place at the stores located at 12987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant and 60 Hampton Village Plaza in south St. Louis.

“Teammates at both our Cross Keys and Hampton Village locations are prepared and ready to continue offering their customers the highest level of service while their stores are under construction,” Schnucks Vice President of Construction and Maintenance David Carey said in a statement.

