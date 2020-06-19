Schnucks to Close its Only Store in Iowa

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Retail & FoodService June 19, 2020

Schnuck Markets will close its only store in Iowa this summer, the grocer said.

The 61,000-square-foot store in Bettendorf, one of the Quad Cities that straddle Illinois and Iowa roughly 250 miles north of St. Louis, opened in 2005. The grocer built the store in a newly redeveloped mall called Duck Creek Plaza.

Todd Schnuck, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement that the store was not profitable. 

Schnuck Markets operates 111 other stores in Missouri and Illinois, as well as one in Janesville, Wisconsin, and six in Evansville, Indiana. It’s planning to open a new concept store called EatWell in Columbia, Missouri, this summer.

