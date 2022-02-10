ShopRite Named Most-Trusted Supermarket in the Northeast

Keasbey, NJ – The shoppers have spoken! ShopRite is pleased to announce that it has been named the ‘Most Trusted Grocery Retailer in the Northeast’ in a new survey conducted in partnership with Newsweek magazine and the consultancy firm, BrandSpark International.

To identify the winners, Newsweek and BrandSpark International surveyed 3,200 U.S. adults nationwide to capture their opinions of grocery stores across the region. Each retailer was judged according to store format and several attributes believed to drive trust, including: Quality, fair prices, recommendation, innovation, customer support, values, transparency, and heritage.

ShopRite ranked first in the survey’s Northeast trust category.

“At a time when shoppers have so many choices, we are extremely proud to have been singled out and recognized by our shoppers as their most-trusted supermarket of choice,” said Karen Meleta, Chief Communications Officer representing the ShopRite banner. “As a cooperative of family-owned and operated businesses, gaining the trust of our customers begins with a commitment to providing fresh, quality foods in a shopping environment where our customers feel welcomed and respected. This has been a hallmark of the brand for more than seven decades.”

ShopRite’s approach to customer service begins with a team of knowledgeable associates who are dedicated to caring for customers whether they are shopping online or being served in-store at our full-service meat, bakery, seafood and deli departments. ShopRite addresses even more personalized needs by offering pharmacy and customized dietitian services. This personal touch continues by providing a broad assortment of quality private label and national brand products that meet the unique needs of the communities where the stores are located. “We continue to remain focused on providing exceptional customer service, convenience, quality and value that ‘sparks’ our customers’ confidence and trust in our brand,” noted Meleta.

To see Newsweek’s story and the results of the survey, click here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-trusted-grocery-retailer/top-5-region

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $62 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.ShopRite.com.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omni-channel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and leading shopper community and digital promotions platform www.ShopperArmy.com.

Newsweek Media Partnership

BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.