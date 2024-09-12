Sodexo Teams Up with Topanga, Making Campus Cafeterias Across the U.S. More Sustainable

BETHESDA, Md. — Sodexo, a leading foodservice provider for campuses and universities across the U.S., proudly announces a partnership with Topanga. Through this partnership, Sodexo campuses will measure environmental impact, monitor daily participation, and track progress in reducing plastic usage by implementing reusable containers in cafeterias and retail venues operated by Sodexo.

“We are fully committed to advancing sustainability on campus and our partners must share this common goal in supporting Sodexo and the clients we serve,” said Director of Sustainability & CSR for Sodexo Campus, Kate Shearer. “Through our collaboration with Topanga, we aim to ignite transformative changes by promoting small actions, such as transitioning to reusable containers, that will drive significant impacts over time. It is our goal to empower students to adopt sustainable practices in Sodexo-led dining halls and Topanga will play a crucial role in achieving this ongoing aspiration.”

Sodexo campuses will soon introduce Topanga’s ReusePass, an advanced reusable to-go program that employs track-and-trace technology to deliver measurable benefits and ensure a seamless experience for students. For a Sodexo campus that’s already adopted ReusePass, Saint Mary’s College of California operated by Sodexo’s Good Eating Company, key outcomes include a 97% return rate with 11 reuses per container so far. The implementation of reusable containers has encouraged students to rethink their usage of chinaware and serves as another example of Saint Mary’s College of California’s commitment to sustainability.

Sodexo campuses currently using Topanga’s ReusePass or set for implementation this fall include:

SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz, NY

University of Maine, Orono, ME

University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, NC

Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA

George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

Saint Mary’s College of California

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sodexo, a leader in both foodservice and sustainable practices for colleges and universities nationwide,” said Founder and CEO, Page Schult, Topanga. “It’s a privilege to support Sodexo and its campus partners, and enhance their sustainability efforts by deploying effective, proven solutions, as demonstrated by our successful work with Sodexo at Saint Mary’s College of California.”

Sodexo Campus goes beyond ordinary campus dining and facilities management, meeting and exceeding students’ expectations and delivering sustainable solutions that enhance dining programs and benefit Sodexo’s partners. From deploying fleets of food delivery robots to fueling student athletes, Sodexo Campus is an award-winning partner to approximately 425 institutions across the U.S.

About Topanga

Topanga revolutionizes kitchen operations by helping culinary teams waste less and save more through innovative, AI-powered solutions. Focused on reducing food and packaging waste, improving operational efficiency, and cutting costs, Topanga empowers culinary teams with reliable data that enhances daily decision-making and sustainability efforts.

Topanga’s flagship ReusePass program sets the standard in track-and-trace reusable packaging, boasting 97%+ return rates across 55+ campuses in the US and Canada. Their latest innovation, StreamLine, combines AI-powered smart scales with advanced data analysis to minimize food waste and automate post-production processes, further driving efficiency and sustainability in the kitchen.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.