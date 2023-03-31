Southeastern Grocers Earns Accolades for Commitment to Product Innovation and Authenticity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has earned high remarks for its original products and incredible team. SEG recently received two Game Changer awards for product innovation from Store Brands and has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our dedication to delivering exceptional products and experiences is rooted in our belief that people come first. From product development to associate and customer engagement, we put people at the center of everything we do. We know trust is earned by consistently delivering a winning experience and it is a privilege to be recognized with these awards that honor our ongoing commitment to our customers and communities.”

SE Grocers Powdered Drink Mix and SE Grocers Drinkable Yogurt were both recognized in the product innovation category for this year’s Store Brands’ Game Changer awards. The award program annually honors people, brands and company innovations that are driving change in the private label industry.

SE Grocers Powdered Drink Mixes are sugar free and offer a variety of vitamins, including vitamin C, B6 and B12 as well as electrolytes, to stay hydrated and balanced. The drink mixes also come in an assortment of flavors, including cranberry pomegranate, peach mango green tea with caffeine, mixed berry and more.

SE Grocers Drinkable Yogurts contain live cultures, calcium and protein without any artificial colors or flavors providing mango, strawberry and bananaberry – a mix of banana and strawberry – yogurts in a smooth mix to optimize convenience without compromising taste.

With a commitment to quality and value, SEG’s line of Own Brand products offer nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared to national brands. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can look for SE Grocers, Prestige, Essentials and Naturally Better products in stores for added savings.

In 2022, SEG earned nearly 100 awards for its Own Brand products, including receiving high honors from PLMA Salute to Excellence awards, Store Brands Editors’ Picks, the World Dairy Expo Championship for its SE Grocers brand dairy products and USA Wine Ratings, USA Beer Ratings and USA Spirits Ratings for its private label and market exclusive offerings.

In addition to SEG’s Own Brand awards, Newsweek named the grocer one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 for the second year in a row. This year’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies was identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted and only 700 companies across 23 industries were chosen.

SEG has also received a 4.5-star rating on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity list and earned one of the highest ratings among supermarkets on its list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023.

