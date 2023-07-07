Southeastern Grocers introduces new private label product line, Know & Love

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces its new, exclusive store brand product line – Know & Love – designed to offer customers a wide range of affordable, clean label products made with ingredients they “know,” to create the everyday products they’ll “love.”

SEG’s new Know & Love line builds upon the grocer’s commitment to provide its customers with quality products and services that stretch their wallets. The thoughtfully curated selection prioritizes value and great taste, offering products across a wide range of food, beverage and household categories that are free from nearly 100 undesirable ingredients, such as certified color additives, partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup and sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin and sucralose.

Brooke Rice, Senior Director of Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our customers and associates are the driving force behind every decision we make, and as they began to express an increasing desire for products with simple ingredients, we set out to create a budget-friendly, clean label line centered around two fundamental traits: trust and transparency. Know & Love encapsulates this ideal and reflects our steadfast commitment to provide quality products at an affordable price. Our Know & Love Goodness Guarantee, upholds this standard by offering customers a benchmark for excellence across the entire product line. When customers purchase Know & Love items, they can trust they’re bringing home products made from ingredients they’ll love.”

Know & Love is also evolving SEG’s overall approach to packaging design. To ensure a truly engaging customer experience, SEG leveraged innovative neuroscience and neuromarketing techniques to create a clean, visually appealing packaging design that aligns with the principles of clean labeling, while also conveying a sense of trust, reliability and affordability. As a result, Know & Love’s packaging design mirrors the simplicity and quality of its products, ultimately enhancing the overall shopping experience. Additionally, Know & Love features color-coded packaging to help customers with dietary requirements easily find products suited for their needs – dark purple packaging indicates gluten-free items and dark green packaging denotes plant-based options.

SEG’s Know & Love product line will roll out exclusively in Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores gradually through next year, allowing customers to discover and enjoy the expanded selection over time. SEG’s existing Naturally Better products and select SE Grocers products that meet the quality and clean label standards of Know & Love will gradually transition into the new product line. Once fully launched, the Know & Love line will offer more than 1,000 clean label products, including dairy, produce, ready-made foods, beverages and household items.

For more information about SEG’s new store brand product line, Know & Love, visit www.frescoymas.com/know-and-love, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/know-and-love and www.winndixie.com/know-and-love.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.