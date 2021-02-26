Southeastern Grocers Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Commitment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is enhancing its long-term commitment to people, products and the planet. Today, the grocer released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report announcing its current achievements and ongoing commitment to fostering stronger communities, offering better products and doing its part to create a more sustainable planet.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said in the report, “Our associates, customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do. Providing our customers and communities with a shopping experience they can always count on is why we exist—and it’s that commitment to being a trusted retailer that inspires us every day to take actions that will bring about a brighter, healthier, happier tomorrow.”

As a people-first organization, SEG recognizes the importance of taking purposeful steps for lasting change. The grocer has committed to a culture of belonging and fostering an inclusive environment where differences are celebrated and everyone is empowered to be their full, authentic selves. To help associates, customers and communities celebrate diversity, SEG has launched several initiatives to provide inspiration and opportunities for all community members to break barriers and push for equity. The grocer has also launched seven diverse resource groups and implemented training sessions to provide education and help encourage constructive conversations among associates on belonging, inclusion and diversity.

SEG believes in providing the best products and is committed to working with diverse suppliers that prioritize sustainability and respect the safety and health of people, animals and the land. Since 2016, SEG has remained committed to sourcing produce from local farms and orchards, whenever possible, to provide customers with the freshest produce while mitigating waste and limiting unnecessary transportation emissions. The grocer is also focused on offering an increased selection of plant-based meats that provide a smaller greenhouse gas footprint, sourcing sustainable seafood and only working with suppliers who keep animal rights at the forefront of operations.

As a reliable retailer, SEG is proactively taking steps to understand and reduce its impact on the environment. For years, the grocer has worked towards lessening its amount of waste generated and has placed an emphasis on recycling in stores and at distribution centers. Last year, the grocer recycled more than 74,000 tons of cardboard, saving 1.25 million trees. SEG also follows the Environmental Protection Agency’s Food Recovery Hierarchy to reduce food waste. Increased resource efficiencies through lighting, refrigeration, water use and beyond is also a top priority to ensure store operations are environmentally responsible for the needs and longevity of the community and the planet.

The grocer plans to continue to expand its commitment to sustainability, people, products and the planet. To learn more about the grocer’s achievements and goals, please visit www.segrocers.com/socialresponsibility.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.