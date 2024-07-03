SpartanNash Earns Recognition as Top Employer with Multiple National Workplace Awards 

Company honored by Newsweek®, Great Place to Work®, U.S. News® and Best and Brightest® for Exceptional People First Culture, Enhanced Benefits and Innovative Associate Programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) is proud to announce its 2024 recognition as a top employer, following wins with multiple national workplace awards, including:

Newsweek – Awarded based on a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with human resource professionals and an anonymous online survey in which Associates shared insights into the Company’s culture and work environment.

Great Place to Work – Awarded based on a detailed company culture analysis and independent feedback from current Associates. This is SpartanNash’s second consecutive year receiving this certification.

U.S. News & World Report – Awarded based on publicly available data in categories including professional development and flexibility to gain an understanding of the everyday experiences of SpartanNash Associates.

U.S. News Best Companies To Work For, Overall

U.S. News Best Companies To Work For, Midwest

U.S. News Best Companies To Work For, Industry Specific Award in the Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores Category

Best & Brightest – Awarded based on an assessment of the Company in categories including communication, diversity, retention and wellness. This is SpartanNash’s 11th consecutive year as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in The Nation and 5th consecutive year as one of The Nation’s Best & Brightest in Wellness.

These achievements highlight the flexibility and benefits available to SpartanNash Associates and reflect the Company’s dedication to a People First culture where all Associates have the resources they need to thrive.

“As a People First Company, we strive to be the employer of choice, providing careers for a better life by creating a work environment where everyone can do their best work. We deeply appreciate our 17,000 Associates who cultivate our vibrant company culture and dedicate their time and talents to delivering the ingredients for a better life to the communities we serve,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube, who was recently recognized as a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Human Resources Executive of the Year category.

The Company’s recent awards are rooted in a thorough analysis of SpartanNash’s human resource practices, a detailed Company culture analysis, independent feedback from current Associates, and criteria including work flexibility, education and training, diversity, recognition and more.

Some standout highlights from the Great Place to Work survey include:

Over 90% of Associates deem SpartanNash a safe place to work.

More than 81% feel proud to work for the Company.

Nearly 80% feel good about the way SpartanNash contributes to the community.

SpartanNash’s Total Rewards, Associate engagement opportunities and professional development programs cater to every stage of life. Associates receive top-tier benefits, including flexible paid time off, work-life resources (including legal, financial and family assistance), paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and access to Associate Resource Groups designed to foster a sense of inclusion and belonging.

SpartanNash’s recognition also stems from its programming tailored specifically for young professionals. The Early in Career Program helps new Associates build confidence, strengthen business acumen and develop meaningful relationships. The Company continues to attract and retain university students through its highly-ratedinternship program. This year, more than 100 interns from 40 states are participating in a 12-week internship program, gaining hands-on experience across various departments and engaging in valuable leadership training.

To learn more about SpartanNash’s culture and learn how to build a career for a better life, please visit careers.spartannash.com.

Newsweek® is a registered trademark of Newsweek LLC. Great Place to Work® is a registered trademark of Great Place to Work Institute, Inc. U.S. News is a registered trademark of U.S. News & World Report. Best and Brightest® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Business Resources.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.