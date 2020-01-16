SpartanNash, Fast Lane Introduce Location Technology for Faster, More Convenient Grocery Pickup



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – SpartanNash today announced its latest enhancement to Fast Lane – the company’s click-and-collect program – adding GPS location technology to create a seamless online grocery shopping and curbside pickup experience.

The new Fast Lane GPS location technology is available at Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, VG’s and Dan’s Supermarket and allows Fast Lane shoppers to accurately calculate a customer’s arrival time for curbside pickup orders. The technology creates a frictionless and personalized experience and makes the Fast Lane online shopping and pickup experience faster than ever.

“This new technology will completely change our customers’ experience with Fast Lane,” Vice President, Marketing Brian Holt said. “Fast Lane already provides exceptional customer service – with overall satisfaction scores 30 points higher than the national average1 – as well as some of the nation’s leading fulfillment rates2 – and our new GPS location technology will only improve the ease and speed of the Fast Lane experience.”

Once a customer has placed their Fast Lane curbside pickup order, they will be alerted when their order is ready. Customers can then share their location through the Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, VG’s and Dan’s Supermarket mobile apps or a web browser – letting their Fast Lane shopper know they are on their way to the store, so their order can be prepared and delivered to their vehicle the moment they pull into the pickup area.

“Fast Lane and our new GPS technology are part of SpartanNash’s commitment to providing our store guests with what they want, when they want it – fast and friendly,” SpartanNash Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “Fast Lane’s click-and-collect experience is tailored to fit the needs of our on-the-go store guests, while providing quality products at an affordable price.”

Since launching Fast Lane in July 2017, SpartanNash has introduced a number of enhancements, including at-home delivery, the ability to clip digital coupons instantly and orders ready in as a few as two hours.

Currently, 68 SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as a convenient online shopping option for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market store guests.

1 Industry benchmark group data provided by RetailFeedback Group, 2017.

2 Digital Maturity Benchmark Report: State of Digital Grocery 2019. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://cdn.winsightmedia.com/platform/files/public/2019-12/Grocery Report Dec 6_1575918121.pdf?HffzYSPaeopz8JX8wAzNcL8vvklgxch0.

