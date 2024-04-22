SpartanNash Foundation and Special Olympics Celebrate Successful In-Store Fundraiser

2024 campaign donated $240,000 to support and empower athletes across nine states

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced the successful outcome of its annual in-store foundation fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics. The in-store campaign donated $240,000 in donations from community members and the SpartanNash Foundation.

“We are proud to celebrate four decades of partnership with Special Olympics and the change this organization is making on a local and national scale,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. “We are proud of the support we’ve seen from our store guests, Associates and communities who have joined us in our passion for inclusion and who value the power of sports to build confidence and unity.”

The in-store fundraiser occurred from March 20 through April 6. Donations support Special Olympics athletes in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Funds raised in each state are sent directly to the corresponding local Special Olympics affiliates.

“Year after year, we are astounded by the SpartanNash Foundation’s enduring partnership and commitment to our cause,” said Special Olympics Michigan President and CEO Tim Hileman. “The company’s dedication to our athletes, generous contributions to fund our mission and tireless volunteerism truly exemplify the spirit of Special Olympics.”

Throughout its 40-year partnership with Special Olympics, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $10.3 million for the organization, while SpartanNash Associates have contributed tens of thousands of volunteer hours to support games, events and other initiatives. Additionally, over 25 Special Olympics athletes are employed by SpartanNash, collectively serving guests for 157 years at Company-operated grocery stores.

