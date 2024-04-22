Alaska Seafood Company Announces Plan to Shutter Operations at Processing Plants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – Peter Pan Seafoods, one of Alaska’s largest seafood plants, announced that it would be suspending operations indefinitely.

The company said in a social media post that it would be halting operations at its processing plants and discontinuing “both summer and winter production cycles for the foreseeable future.”

Peter Pan Seafoods is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, after beginning operations in 1950, and operates four full processing plants in Alaska, including King Cove, Port Moller, Dillingham, and Valdez, according to its company website.

