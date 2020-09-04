Study Looks at Covid Costs for Alaska Seafood Processors

Alaska seafood processors are paying tens of millions of dollars extra to cover costs from the Covid-19 pandemic, and most of it is coming out of pocket.

Intrafish Media provides a first, in-depth look at how costs for providing protective gear, like masks and gloves, testing thermometers, extra staff to handle sanitizing demands between work shifts, and modifying worker lines for social distancing, are playing out in the nation’s seafood processing sector.

At Bristol Bay, for example, where around 13,000 workers from outside Alaska come to work on fishing boats and in 13 plants of varying sizes, it’s estimated that all major processors combined likely spent $30 million to $40 million on Covid-19-related costs during the two peak fishing months of June and July this summer.

