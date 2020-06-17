American Association of Meat Processors Cancels 2020 Annual Convention

The American Association of Meat Processor’s (AAMP) Board of Directors announced today that they are canceling the 2020 American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition scheduled for July 30 – August 1 in Des Moines, Iowa. The convention has been canceled due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, it’s become clear that in the face of an unprecedented situation, we had a tough decision to make,” said Rick Reams, AAMP president. “We understand how important the AAMP Convention is to the industry and we know that this will come as a disappointment to those who had planned for months to attend. While it is not the outcome we wanted, the safety of our attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, vendor partners, and our AAMP staff is the most important.”

This will mark the first time in 75 years that AAMP has not held an annual convention. The last cancellation took place in 1945 as World War II neared its end. Around 1,200 attendees were anticipated to join the annual convention in Des Moines.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Association of Meat Processors