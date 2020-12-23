SpartanNash Foundation Grants $400,000 To More Than 100 Community Food Pantries This Holiday Season, Equivalent To 4 Million Meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The SpartanNash Foundation today announced its recent scan campaign to provide hunger relief raised $320,070 to support more than 100 local food pantries and food banks in Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Store guests and SpartanNash associates joined the company in raising funds between October 28 and November 8, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the local community partner.

In addition to the scan campaign, the SpartanNash Foundation also granted $5,000 to food pantries located near SpartanNash food distribution and MDV distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. In total, $80,000 will be granted to 16 food pantries – bringing the Foundation’s total impact this holiday season to $400,000, equivalent to 4 million meals.

“This year, more than ever, it is critical to ensure families are able to put food on their tables, and these funds will go a long way in providing hunger relief where it’s needed most,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “The generosity of our store guests and company associates is astounding, and it allows the SpartanNash Foundation to provide vital funds to more than 100 local food pantries and food banks this holiday season.”

During the SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign, store guests who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center between October 28 and November 8 had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane, supporting local food pantries and food banks in the communities where the funds were raised.

The campaign also raised awareness for the Foundation’s food bank and food pantry partners – sharing the need for hunger relief with more than 3 million store guests during the 12-day scan.

Each store selected the local community food partner its campaign would support, ensuring the scan to end hunger would have a significant local impact.

“Nearly 14 million U.S. households were food insecure at some point during 2019,” Gremel said. “As a company that takes food places, we understand the importance of having healthy, affordable food that is accessible to everyone, and we are proud to support our local food banks and food pantries as they build stronger communities.”

More than 100 local food pantries will receive monetary support thanks to the scan to end hunger, with some SpartanNash stores teaming up to support the same food bank in their area.

Top fundraising efforts included:

· $18,477 granted to the Salvation Army on behalf of Dan’s Supermarket stores in Bismarck and Mandan, N.D.

· $14,549 granted to God’s Kitchen on behalf of Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market and Family Fare stores in Grand Rapids, Mich.

· $12,753 South Bend Center for the Homeless on behalf of Martin’s Super Markets in South Bend, Granger and Mishawaka, Ind.

· $8,843 granted to Faith Mission on behalf of the Martin’s Super Markets in Elkhart and Goshen, Ind.

· $8,006 granted to Together, Inc. on behalf of Family Fare stores in Omaha, Plattsmouth, Papillion and Blair, Neb.

· $7,938 granted to Food Bank of South Central Michigan on behalf of Family Fare stores in Marshall, Urbandale, Delton and Battle Creek, Mich.

· $7,102 granted to Great Plains Food Bank on behalf of Family Fare stores in Fargo and West Fargo, N.D.

· $7,089 granted to Agnes’ Table on behalf of Family Fare stores in Chippewa Falls, Wisc.

· $6,868 granted to Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on behalf of VG’s Grocery stores in Fenton and North Fenton, Mich.

· $6,717 granted to Feeding South Dakota for Rapid City on behalf of Family Fare stores in Rapid City, S.D.

· $5,698 granted to Belfield/Medora Food Pantry on behalf of Family Fare stores in Dickinson, N.D.

A complete list of participating stores and their partner pantries can be found at spartannash.com/retail-scan.

In total, the SpartanNash Foundation granted $977,070 to local Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, patriotic partners and food banks through its 2020 scan campaigns. Each year, the Foundation also raises awareness for its nonprofit partners through the scan campaigns, reaching more than 10 million store guests and sharing the impact of its community partners as they address local needs.

In April, the SpartanNash Foundation also granted $250,000 to Feeding America-affiliated food bank partners as a part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter and support our military heroes. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.