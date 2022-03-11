SpartanNash Promotes David Petko to Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of David Petko to Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. Petko was hired in April 2021 as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam. He oversees all aspects of SpartanNash’s global supply chain, which serves 145 Company-owned stores, over 2,100 independent retailers and national accounts throughout the U.S., as well as U.S. military commissaries and exchanges around the world.

“The SpartanNash supply chain is the backbone of our operations as a food solutions Company,” said Sarsam. “Dave’s leadership has resulted in immediate impact on our productivity, making us more efficient and effective and enabling us to focus more than ever on insights that drive innovative solutions for our food retailer customers.”

Since joining SpartanNash, Petko has successfully launched a supply chain transformation initiative to drive savings, optimize the network footprint and rationalize SKUs. He helped lead a new agreement with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors to expand the Company’s distribution footprint on the West Coast and simultaneously reduce fleet mileage by 10%, which will lower greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 10,000 metric tons. Under Petko’s leadership, the supply chain transformation initiative is expected to realize cost savings of $15 million to $30 million.

Petko previously served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers, driving operational efficiencies, safety, associate engagement, customer focus and innovative problem solving throughout the supply chain. During his 11-year tenure with C&S Wholesale Grocers, he also served as Regional Vice President of Operations (2014-2019), Senior Director ES3/D2S (2013-2014), Director of Operations (2012-2013) and General Manager of two facilities (2009-2012). Dave has 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience in addition to a proven track record of transformational leadership and improved customer and associate satisfaction.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.