SpartanNash Names David Sisk President, MDV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced David W. Sisk will join SpartanNash as President of the company’s MDV military division based in Norfolk, Va., effective February 3, 2020. SpartanNash Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Kathleen Mahoney has served as President, MDV and CLO since May 2017, and she will continue to serve in her role as EVP and CLO. MDV is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. commissaries.

As President, MDV and a SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Mr. Sisk will be responsible for developing, implementing and achieving the strategic policies, goals and objectives of the military division, including profit and loss accountability and strategy development and implementation to meet desired goals and performance. He also will collaborate with cross-functional teams to continue to drive the success and growth of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Freedom’s Choice® and HomeBaseTM private label product offerings, which are exclusively distributed by MDV.

Prior to joining SpartanNash, Mr. Sisk served as President and Chief Operating Officer for OSC-WEBco, where he oversaw worldwide strategic plans, P&L, personnel and global operations across all military divisions, resulting in $2.1 billion in sales across more than 100 retail categories. He also held increasing responsibilities throughout his 30-year career with Procter & Gamble, culminating in serving as Customer Business Development Manager for the Global Military Division. Mr. Sisk previously served as Chair of the American Logistics Association (ALA) Board of Directors and is a recipient of the ALA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“David’s extensive experience in the military resale channel and leadership skills provide an excellent foundation for his success with SpartanNash,” said Dennis Eidson, interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to his contributions, and we also are most grateful for Kathy’s continued and selfless leadership and military expertise serving in her dual role for nearly three years and throughout the past 16 years with the company.”

“I have been honored to serve as President, MDV and am proud of what we have accomplished together to serve the military resale channel and, ultimately, our military heroes and their families,” said Ms. Mahoney. “I am grateful I was given the opportunity to take on this operational role, and now transition this responsibility to David, who is well positioned to continue this important work.”

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.