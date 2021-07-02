Special Events Herald Return of In-Person NGA Show

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, announces a lineup of special events that will be part of the 2021 NGA Show, to be held Sept. 19-21 in-person at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The NGA Show features several innovative and exciting special events that are included with a full conference registration. The events, spanning from networking functions to competitions and awards, provide thousands of independent retailers and wholesalers, food retail industry executives, food/CPG manufacturers and service providers with valuable opportunities to engage with their peers and showcase the innovation taking place in the industry.

The Best Bagger Championship, sponsored by PepsiCo Inc., features the top grocery baggers from around the country competing for the championship title, bragging rights and a $10,000 grand prize.

Bagging has been an important step for many supermarket employees who have pursued long and rewarding careers in the grocery industry. NGA’s Best Bagger Championship features retailers with infectious company pride and an enthusiastic commitment to customer service. Even more importantly, it’s an opportunity to honor baggers who stepped up to provide essential services to their neighborhoods during one of the most challenging times in our country’s history. Cheer on your state’s best bagger and celebrate with the winner at the after party on Monday evening, Sept. 20.

The Creative Choice Awards, sponsored by The Kellogg Co. and Unilever, recognize the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry during the Super Breakfast session on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.

Creative Choice Awards category winners feature a wide variety of marketing and merchandising campaigns spanning across retailer sizes and formats. The competition honors the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry, and this year the pandemic compelled entrants to stretch the bounds of their creativity. Winners of the Creative Choice Awards gain respect throughout the industry and receive national recognition at The NGA Show.

In addition to the category winners, there are two special-recognition awards: the Supermarket Superheroes Award, sponsored by Kellogg’s, and the Excellence in Agility Award, sponsored by Unilever.

Winners of the Outstanding Marketer/Merchandiser title will receive complimentary registration to the 2022 NGA Show. More information about the awards can be found at https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/creative-choice-/3v7t53/894762368?h=1rHGMOCEN36kAK7p3pOVAMLmSSaETEtszKnhofYeI6U.

The Opening Reception on Sunday, Sept. 19, offers NGA Show attendees the opportunity to get a jump start on growing their networks of industry peers and trading partners in a festive atmosphere with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, to set the tone for a spirited week of collaboration and connection. The Closing Celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 21, allows attendees to mix and mingle with industry peers and leaders in an informal but highly productive setting.

Early risers can start their day off right with Wake Up with WGA, a morning workout hosted by the Women Grocers of America. This class, designed for all levels and taught by NGA’s own Senior Director of Government Relations Molly Pfaffenroth, is a great opportunity to meet the women of WGA and get your body moving before a day of learning and networking. Scheduled for 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, location still being finalized.

WGA Roundtable Discussions, scheduled for 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, aim to cultivate connections between women in the independent grocery industry and create opportunities for personal and professional development. Members of WGA will host roundtables on a variety of topics, identifying solutions and new ideas surrounding workplace challenges.

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.

Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, Conn.; Kennesaw, Ga.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Tacoma, Wash., and Fairlawn, N.J. www.US.ClarionEvents.com.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.