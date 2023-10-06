Sprouts Farmers Market to Expand it Philly-Area Footprint with 6 New Grocery Stores

JOHN PAUL TITLOW, PhillyVoice Retail & FoodService October 6, 2023

Five years after first arriving in Philadelphia, Sprouts Farmers Market is planning a major expansion of its footprint in the area. The Phoenix-based grocery chain is planning to open six new stores in the Philly region, more than doubling its local presence with a total of 11 locations. 

Sprouts is currently in the process of developing three new stores in Philadelphia, another in Montgomery County and two more at undisclosed locations, the company confirmed to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Two of the new stores – one at Quartermaster Plaza on Oregon Avenue in South Philly and another at the Roosevelt Mall in the Northeast – are expected to open by the middle of 2024. 

A third new Philly Sprouts location is currently being erected on the former site of the Festival Pier music venue on Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties and is expected to open sometime in 2025. 

