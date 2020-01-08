Stater Bros. Markets Promotes Keith Thomas to Executive Vice President Retail Operations

San Bernardino, California– Stater Bros. Markets is pleased to announce the promotion of Keith Thomas to the position of Executive Vice President – Retail Operations.

In this role, Thomas will report directly to Stater Bros. President, Greg McNiff and will be responsible for overseeing the retail operations of all stores across the Company’s chain. He will also reinforce Stater Bros.’ commitment to providing its valued customers with a best-in-class shopping experience through stellar in-store customer service. Thomas will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Management Team which evaluates and sets key strategies for the Company.

“Keith is a valuable member of our Executive Management Team,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “This promotion recognizes his outstanding leadership skills, and dedication to providing our customers with the best shopping experience in Southern California,” Van Helden added.



Thomas brings more than 39 years of retail grocery experience to his new role. He joined Stater Bros. in 1981 as Courtesy Clerk at the Company’s Riverside location on Magnolia Ave. He steadily progressed through a range of retail store and supervision roles, holding the positions of Store Manager, Retail Grocery Supervisor and Retail District Manager. In 2009, Thomas was promoted to the position of Regional Vice President – Retail Operations, and in 2018 was promoted to the role of Senior Vice President – Retail Operations. In 2019, he advanced to Group Senior Vice President – Retail Operations, his most recent position.

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from the University of Redlands and is also a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Food Industry Management Program. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC).

About Stater Bros. Markets:

Stater Bros. Markets was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately-owned supermarket chain in Southern California. The Company currently operates 170 supermarkets, and there are approximately 17,000 members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Markets and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities. For more information about Stater Bros. Markets, visit www.staterbros.com.

STATER BROS. MARKETS…SERVING SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR 83 YEARS