Subway Canada Introduces Improved Bread Formula With New 13-Step Process

TORONTO – Subway® Restaurants has launched a new and improved bread recipe and baking method for their popular Classic Italian and Multigrain bread varieties.* The new formula, developed with a panel of world-class bakers over two years, offers even better texture and taste in every bite thanks to a refined 13-step baking process. Just like the original, this delicious new bread is baked fresh in restaurant every day and made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. For the perfect first-taste experience of the new bread, Subway® Canada has introduced the Great Canadian Club featuring Canadian farm-raised turkey and pork, free from artificial flavours. The Great Canadian Club is hand prepared on fresh-baked Classic Italian or Multigrain bread.**

“For more than 30 years, Subway Canada has been baking bread fresh in restaurant every day, and we’re excited to be able to bring guests this new and improved taste and texture,” says John Botelho, Culinary Manager for Subway® Canada. “Great sandwiches start with great bread, that’s why we know guests will love our new Great Canadian Club, a delicious new sandwich piled high with Canadian farm-raised turkey and pork.”

The new bread recipes and baking method at Subway® make every sandwich better. A number of improvements have been made to bring guests the restaurant’s best bread yet:

Introduced scoring, a bread baking practice that allows moisture to escape during the baking process

Enhanced bread recipe, including a new sourdough and rye sourdough starter, for an improved flavour

Upgraded and calibrated every single oven (~3,000) across Canada for a consistent bake

Reinforced best-in-class training for all Sandwich Artists®

