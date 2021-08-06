Blendid to Add Locations in Southern California and Georgia This Year

Blendid announces expansion plans to two new geographic areas starting in Q3 2021. Building on the success of their Northern California locations in retail stores and universities, Blendid has selected the Southern California and Atlanta, Georgia regions for their next two regions of concentration. Both markets will see a cluster of openings in a range of venues, which may include malls, airports, hospitals and additional universities and retail stores. Blendid is also beefing up staffing to support these regions.

“Blendid is excited to bring our autonomous smoothie kiosks to more geographic areas,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Blendid. After careful consideration, we selected the Southern California and Georgia markets due to high index of smoothie consumption in those regions, coupled with strong interest from operational partners.

Blendid offers an innovative, autonomous, and contactless food automation platform that leverages machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence to create food options made on-demand and customized to meet the lifestyle and taste preferences of individual consumers.

Blendid’s kiosk includes a robotic arm, blenders, a refrigeration system, and numerous dispensers that store and dispense a variety of ingredients including solids (such as fruits and vegetables), liquids (such as coconut water and oat milk), and superfood boosts (including multivitamins and zinc). Blendid’s proprietary and patented food operating system (foodOS™) is unique because it is autonomous, contactless, and offers micro-customization of ingredients for freshly made smoothies. The operating system autonomously processes the orders and payment, measures and dispenses precise amounts of customized ingredients and then blends, pours, and stores each smoothie until a guest is ready for pickup. Consumers can order from a tablet or contactlessly from their mobile device. Designed to serve high foot traffic locations, the Blendid system can serve a freshly made-to-order smoothie in under three minutes and make nine orders simultaneously.

About Blendid

Sunnyvale-based Blendid is on a mission to revolutionize the future of food service and has created a proprietary food automation platform (foodOS™) to efficiently and safely prepare and serve a range of healthy, fresh, and delicious food. Blendid’s first concept in the market is an autonomous and contactless robotic kiosk that uses robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and healthy ingredients to create delicious smoothies. The drinks are ordered from the contactless safety of a cell phone and customized to meet the unique health and dietary preferences of each consumer. Blendid was founded in 2015 by Vipin Jain, Venki Ayalur, and Vijay Dodd, seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. As a pioneer of the future of food service, Blendid is improving the consumer experience by offering safe, cost-effective, and personalized food on-demand, while also reducing complexities and costs for the operators. Starting with whole fruits and vegetables, Blendid creates a tasty, healthy, touchless, affordable, and convenient meal or snack for the consumer – exactly how and when they want it.