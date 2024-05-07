Naked Brand Launches New Lower Sugar Smoothies with 50% Less Sugar*

CHICAGO — Best known for its real fruit and veggie smoothies, Naked Brand is launching a new range of lower sugar smoothies just in time for the busy, on-the-go summer season. Thoughtfully crafted for anyone looking for a delicious smoothie with fewer sugars, the new Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies offer 50% lower sugar* in an array of vibrant flavors including Berrylicious, Glorious Greens and Tropical Sunrise.

Naked’s Lower Sugar Smoothies are made with real fruit and include a blend of natural, upcycled citrus fibers to deliver a deliciously sweet taste, oh-so-smooth texture and the added benefit of 9 grams of fiber, including 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, per 15.2 fluid ounce bottle to support digestive health. With no sugar added** and no preservatives, each bottle has 150 calories and is Non-GMO Project Verified.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies to consumers who are looking for a lower sugar option they can enjoy while on the go this summer,” said Monica McGurk, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group North America. “It was crucial for us to be able to create a lower sugar beverage that didn’t compromise taste or texture and Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies deliver just that.”

Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies are available at retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Walmart, Target and others in a 15.2 fluid ounce serving for $3.99 MSRP.

For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

About Naked

Naked Juice, a leader in fruit and veggie nutrition and innovation, was founded and first marketed on the beaches of Santa Monica, California, in 1983. For more than 30 years, Naked’s products have been made with high-quality ingredients to provide consumers easy access to 100% real fruit and veggie juices. Naked Juice can be found in supermarkets, club stores, health food stores, airports and neighborhood markets throughout the nation. For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic juice brands including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, IZZE, Dole, Copella and Punica. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people and accelerate a vision to quench the world’s thirst for more delight and nourishment. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and nutrition expertise. For more information, please visit tropicanabrandsgroup.com .

*Versus the leading Naked Juice smoothie flavor, Green Machine, which contains 53 g sugar per 15.2 fl oz. Glorious Greens and Tropical Sunrise contain 26 g sugar per 15.2 fl oz. Berrylicious contains 24 g sugar per 15.2 fl oz.

**Not a low calorie food. See nutrition panel for information on sugar and calorie content.