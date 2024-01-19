Survey Says: Everyone’s Craving a New Kind of Cheese

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Four out of five diners surveyed said they are open to a new kind of mozzarella that isn’t made from animal milk, even though most of them identify as omnivores who regularly eat animal products. This and other results from custom market research firm AMC Global and animal-free dairy company New Culture indicate that consumers are ready for a breakthrough in animal-free cheese even if they remain unmoved by other alternative foods. New Culture is the first company in the world to make dairy mozzarella without the animal milk that turns many consumers off due to nutrition, dietary, ethical and environmental concerns.

Consumers who eat pizza regularly and are open to New Culture cheese were surveyed across a wide array of behaviors and attitudes. The full research report is available for download at newculture.com/papers.

Significant Consumer Demand: Four out of five consumers expressed intent to purchase animal-free, dairy mozzarella if it was available at their favorite pizzeria. Early adopters showed even greater enthusiasm, with 97% ready to make the switch.

Appealing to Meat Eaters: Surprisingly, 80% of respondents interested in cow-free, dairy mozzarella identified as omnivores, with an additional 15% as flexitarians. Moreover, pepperoni and sausage were among the top six preferred toppings for early adopters, underscoring the mass-market appeal of New Culture cheese.

Willingness to Pay, More: Early adopters are willing to pay up to $4 more per pizza with New Culture cheese, highlighting its quality advantage compared to plant-based cheese options on the market.

Taste is Key: Taste remains paramount, with only 41% of respondents indicating they would consume an alternative food product if it didn’t taste as good as the conventional version. As a result, many emphasized the importance of trying New Culture firsthand, underlining that the proof will be on the pizza.

“We’re always eager to learn why people love cheese and pizza, and what motivates their purchase decisions,” said Matt Gibson, co-founder and CEO of New Culture. “AMC Global’s research gives us a chance to better understand these important drivers – especially given such overwhelming interest in our mozzarella – as we prepare for our product launch later this year.”

New Culture has been hard at work to create a cheese that not only appeals to those who prefer animal-free options but also to meat eaters and skeptics of vegan cheese. They are pioneering a first-of-its-kind mozzarella that stretches and melts but is made without any animal inputs. The company is able to make its cheese by producing an animal-free equivalent of the essential dairy protein in cheese, casein, using precision fermentation. New Culture’s flagship product, mozzarella, will launch with James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton at her iconic Pizzeria Mozza this year, and will cement the start of a new era of delicious, nutritious, and planet-friendly dairy.

“Our market research suggests New Culture is well-positioned across a number of categories that are important to consumers, like sustainable production and taste,” said Shira Horn, Executive Vice President at AMC Global. “It’s been so rewarding to gather these deep consumer insights on a first-of-its-kind product like New Culture’s animal-free mozzarella.”

About New Culture

New Culture is leading the global transition to an animal-free dairy future with cheese that stretches and melts like the real deal but is made without any animal inputs. In other words: cow cheese without the cow. They replace the essential dairy protein in cheese – called casein – with an animal-free version that the company produces using precision fermentation. This revolutionary process makes it possible to replicate the taste and texture of traditional dairy products using New Culture’s animal-free proteins, radically reducing cheesemaking’s impact on the environment and animal and human health. The company was selected for Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards, profiled on NPR’s award-winning podcast “How I Built This,” and included on the 2023 ClimateTech 100 and 2023 FoodTech 500 lists. It has financial backing from some of the world’s largest fermentation and food companies including Kraft Heinz, ADM and CJ, alongside leading food-tech investors. With their groundbreaking science, any cheese is possible and can be made completely animal-free. The future of dairy is here — and it’s delicious. For more information and to sign up, visit www.newculture.com.

About AMC Global

AMC Global is an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com