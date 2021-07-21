The California Grocers Association’s Strategic Conference Returns In-Person September 26-28

Each year, grocery industry professionals who attend the CGA Strategic Conference attest that it is an unrivalled investment in their goals to expand their customer base and grow their business. Attendees use the conference to peer into the food industry’s future with the aid of innovative speakers and insights gained in discussion with peers from throughout the state representing all sectors of the industry. The expertly tailored schedule allows you to move seamlessly between focused educational programs and productive client meetings to build business relationships and lasting friendships as you go.

The CGA Strategic Conference offers a variety of sponsor packages; each providing various levels of name recognition and meaningful benefits. Most conference sponsor packages include pre-arranged, face-to-face retailer meetings with the investment.

To learn more about the upcoming event, please visit the website at www.cgastrategicconference.com

Fresh Produce & Floral Council Saddened By the Loss of Robert Glasser

Fresh Produce & Floral Council Floral, Produce January 5, 2021

On December 22, Robert R. Glasser died peacefully in his sleep. He was born November 20, 1933 in Los Angeles to Jacob and Rose Glasser. Bob lived life to the fullest: After graduating from UCLA and serving a two-year commitment with the US Army, first in in El Paso and then finishing in Hollywood, he joined his father in the family-owned food importing, processing, and distribution business, Torn & Glasser.