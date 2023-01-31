The Fresh Market Hires Restaurant Industry Veteran

GREENSBORO, NC – The Fresh Market, Inc. is pleased to announce that Nathan Baldwin has joined the company as Vice President of Merchandising Food Service. In this new role, his responsibilities include overseeing a team and leading all the aspects of The Fresh Market’s new “kitchens” inclusive of design, workflow, operations, product selection, merchandising and profit and loss accountability. He will report directly to Dan Portnoy, Chief Merchandising Officer.

Nathan earned his BBA in Restaurant and Hotel Management from the Anderson School of Management at The University of New Mexico. He then went to work for Chili’s Grill & Bar, where he spent more than 20 years. He began his career as a Restaurant Manager, working his way up to various roles in the company’s corporate office as Senior Director of Culinary Operations, Vice President of Operation Services, and Vice President of Strategic Growth and Finance. He most recently served as Vice President of Restaurant Services, where he designed, simplified, and executed operational strategy and innovation to support more than 1350 domestic company and franchised restaurants.

“Nathan brings a wealth of experience in the restaurant industry to The Fresh Market, which will be key in helping us grow our store concept moving forward,” said Portnoy. “We look forward his contributions in the years to come.”

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.