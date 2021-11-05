The Giant Company Enters Into Agreement With Constellation to Power Pennsylvania Operations With Renewable Energy

Carlisle, PA —The GIANT Company announced a long-term renewable energy supply agreement with Constellation, a leading competitive energy and energy solutions provider, to power its Pennsylvania operations including select stores, fuel stations, and perishable distribution center with renewable energy. The agreement will help The GIANT Company avoid more than 100,000 metric tons of Scope 2 carbon emissions associated with its energy use annually, the equivalent of taking nearly 24,000 cars off the road, according to U.S. EPA estimates.

Backed by The GIANT Company’s commitment, Constellation has entered into separate long-term power purchase agreements to procure a total of 80 megawatts of renewable energy. The solar projects, which will be developed by Pine Gate Renewables, are expected to achieve commercial operation between June 2022 and January 2024.

The Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from these projects are not included in this agreement and will be transacted separately. The GIANT Company will receive approximately 155 million kilowatt hours of energy per year from the long-term power purchase agreement, with that energy matched by Green-e® Energy Certified RECs sourced from renewable facilities located throughout the U.S.

“Supporting renewable energy projects like solar is one of the many ways The GIANT Company is working to heal the planet for the families we serve today and, in the future,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “This project is a significant step in further reducing our Scope 2 carbon emissions and achieving our overall sustainability goals. It reaffirms our commitment to being a sustainable grocer and responsible steward of the communities we serve, all while bringing jobs and economic benefit to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

To simplify the purchase, The GIANT Company will use a clean energy solution from Constellation that enables the development of, and increases businesses’ access to, large-scale offsite renewable energy projects by removing hurdles associated with traditional offsite power purchase agreements.

“We applaud The GIANT Company on supporting the development of new-build renewable energy assets through its genuine commitment to sustainability,” said Mark Huston, president of Constellation’s National Retail Business. “We’re pleased to help The GIANT Company deliver on its carbon reduction goals while making a positive impact on the environment.”

In June 2020, The GIANT Company completed a two-phase solar project at its Carlisle, Pa. corporate headquarters, which includes a 625kw rooftop solar array and seven-acre pollinator-friendly solar field, enough to generate renewable power for the entire campus. The GIANT Company was also the first grocery retailer and first Pennsylvania participant to take part in the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s InSPIRE study, where scientists measure and track the performance of the pollinator-friendly ground cover for applications to future solar energy projects.

Representing The GIANT Company, Amerex Energy Services worked with Constellation to design and implement this renewable product structure.

To learn more about how The GIANT Company is helping to heal the planet, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

# # #

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and clean energy solutions for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation’s family of retail businesses serves approximately two million residential, public sector and business customers, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with 2020 revenues of approximately $33 billion, and more than 30,000 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.