The Giant Company Expands Partnership With Flashfood

CARLISLE, Pa. – Following a successful pilot program at select Lancaster, Pa. stores earlier this year, The GIANT Company today announced it is expanding its partnership with the Flashfood app to an additional 33 stores this month. The Flashfood app allows customers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli and bakery products, nearing its best before date at significantly reduced prices.

“We understand that family budgets are tight, even more so in recent months, which often impacts accessibility to fresh foods,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, The GIANT Company. “With Flashfood, we are giving our customers that access to more fresh and affordable food, while also helping to reduce food waste. In fact, 84% of our Flashfood customers told us that they can eat more fresh food because of this program. We are excited to introduce Flashfood to more stores and more customers this month.”

Starting today, the Flashfood app is available at the following stores:

3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia

2130 Palomino Road, Dover

1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown

850 East Main St., Ephrata

168 Eagleview Blvd, Exton

141 E. Swedesford Road, Exton

225 Lancaster Ave., Frazer

173 Holly Road, Gilbertsville

830 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square

350 Scarlet Road, Kennett Square

106 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster

10 Newport Road, Leola

205 Glen Drive, Manchester

789 East Main St., Mt. Joy

700 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

86 Glocker Way, Pottstown

35 Friendly Drive, Quarryville

100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville

3175 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

24 Rising Sun Town Center, Rising Sun, Md.

1824 Ridge Pike, Royersford

967 S. Township Line Road, Royersford

14635 Mt. Airy Road, Shrewsbury

180 Upland Square Drive, Stowe

3477 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale

1375 Boot Road, West Chester

1393 Dilworthtown Crossing, West Chester

698 Downington Pike, West Chester

1502 West Chester Pike, West Chester

849 West Baltimore St., West Grove

1255 Carlisle Road, York

2415 East Market St., York

275 Pauline Drive, York

Earlier this spring, The GIANT Company launched the Flashfood app at four GIANT stores in Lancaster including: 1008 Lititz Pike; 550 Centerville Rd; 1360 Columbia Ave; and 1605 Lititz Pike.

By downloading the Flashfood app (free on iOS and Android), shoppers can browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, bakery items and snacks that are nearing their best before dates. Purchases are then made directly through the app and shoppers pick up their order the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

“The GIANT Company has shown it is a truly innovative grocer with a tremendous commitment to serving its communities,” said Eric Tribe, vice president of partnerships, Flashfood. “Our partnership is helping to ensure that perfectly good, surplus food is enjoyed by families and avoids ending up in landfills. In our pilot program alone, over 11,000 shoppers took advantage of great deals on Flashfood and we successfully diverted tens of thousands of pounds of food from landfills in just twelve weeks.”

In addition to the Flashfood app, The GIANT Company also has recycling and donation programs in place. Last year alone, through its Meat the Needs program and in partnership with Feeding America®, more than five million pounds of safe, consumable fresh food that would have otherwise gone unsold was frozen and donated to regional food bank partners.

To celebrate the partnership, new Flashfood users in Pennsylvania and Maryland can get $10 off their first purchase by signing up through this link: https://flashfood.app.link/TryFF10

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is a Toronto based mobile app that connects local shoppers with grocery items nearing their best before date in an effort to reduce food waste. Founded in 2016, Flashfood is live in more than 550 grocery stores throughout Canada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New York. Flashfood has diverted over 13 million pounds of food and fed hundreds of thousands of families more affordably. Flashfood partners include Loblaw Corp, Meijer, Hy-Vee, SpartanNash, GIANT and Tops Friendly Markets. Flashfood is available on iOS and Android. For more information, visit the Flashfood website.