The Giant Company Launches All Set In A Box

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company today announced the launch of its latest ready to eat meal solution for today’s busy families, All Set in a Box. Now available at all GIANT and MARTIN’S stores, All Set in a Box is a hot meal option which includes a main course and sides for a family of four. Most varieties are less than $5 per serving.

“While families are spending more time gathered around the table enjoying meals together, many are also facing meal fatigue when it comes to what they should prepare,” said John MacDonald, director of meal solutions and marketing operations, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company regularly inspires our customers with various quick, easy and affordable meals for busy families from ready to eat, ready to heat and ready to cook. Everything we do is For Today’s Table, and our new All Set in a Box takes it to the next level, offering an entire family meal that is all set to eat at prices that won’t break the budget.”

According to an October 2020 FMI survey, 47% of respondents reported difficulty in thinking of new meal ideas, while 53% said not being in the mood to cook was a particular challenge.

Customers can call ahead or order in store for their All Set in a Box meal, which is ready within 15 minutes. There are currently a variety of options to choose from including taco kits, eight-piece chicken meals, ribs, rotisserie chicken and chicken tenders. Customers may also choose from several sides and bread options to complete their meal box from mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, coleslaw, macaroni salad and pepper slaw to cornbread, biscuits and more. All Set in a Box is only available in-store from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

All Set in a Box is the latest meal solution to be introduced by The GIANT Company and complements its other meal solutions such as in-store meal kits, the Cook-in-Bag product line and grab and go items such as prepared sandwiches, salads and more. Launched last summer, GIANT’S Cook-in-Bag product line provides meat and seafood items already packed with flavor in an oven-ready bag for easy cooking and clean-up.

For more inspiring meal solutions, visit a local GIANT, MARTIN'S or GIANT Heirloom Market

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.