The Most Searched Diet Plan in the U.S. is Available on the Blue Apron Menu

NEW YORK – Blue Apron, a Wonder Group Company that pioneered the meal kit industry in the U.S., is growing its Prepared & Ready category with the introduction of Keto-Friendly meals, available to order now for delivery starting on March 4. The Prepared & Ready expansion is part of Blue Apron’s plans to grow the category to hundreds of recipes, focusing on increased variety and dietary flexibility.

“The initial demand for Prepared & Ready has exceeded our expectations by over 100%. Prepared meals is one of the fastest growing segments in the food industry, but consumers are looking for better flavor and higher quality than what is out there today. Blue Apron delivers on that experience,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “Keto options are popular in the prepared meal space, with “keto diet” as the most searched diet plan in the U.S.* We look forward to bringing our version of our Keto-Friendly meals into customers’ homes.”

Blue Apron’s Keto-Friendly Prepared & Ready meals have approximately 10% of calories from carbohydrates, 20% from protein and 70% from dietary fats per serving. They feature signature sauces, seasonally-inspired produce and tender meats prepared sous vide. In addition, select Prepared & Ready meals are now available to easily add to customers’ weekly meal kit orders for ultimate convenience.

Blue Apron plans to expand its Keto-Friendly meal selections in the near future. Initial selection will include:

Harissa Turkey with Brown Rice & Kale

Salmon & Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Pesto, Peppers & Almonds

Cavatappi Beef Bolognese with Parmesan & Ricotta Cheese

Buffalo-Style Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables

Blue Apron’s Prepared & Ready meals are pre-made, non-frozen and delivered fresh, ready to reheat within minutes in the microwave or oven. They feature a variety of well-balanced options to choose from each week, like Carb Conscious, 30g of Protein, 600 Calories or Less and Nutritionist-Approved recipes.

Keto-Friendly Prepared & Ready meals and a selection of Prepared & Ready Add-ons are available to order now as part of a subscription through the website and mobile app. Keto-Friendly meals are available to order without a subscription starting on March 4 through Blue Apron’s Market.

*According to The Food Institute 2022, foodinstitute.com/keto

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, deepening its commitment to its employees, continuing to reduce food and packaging waste, and addressing its carbon impact. Blue Apron was acquired in November 2023 by Wonder Group, a company founded by entrepreneur Marc Lore that is redefining at-home dining and food delivery. Visit blueapron.com to learn more.