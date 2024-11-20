The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) Announces January 2025 as Store Brands Month

The partnership between retailers and manufacturers aims to drive consumer trial of store brands

CHICAGO – PLMA has announced that January 2025 will be celebrated as the inaugural Store Brands Month.

The month-long, direct-to-consumer program is a partnership between retailers and manufacturers to promote the quality, value and excellence of store brands to shoppers.

PLMA President Peggy Davies shared highlights of the new industry collaboration at “The Store Brands Phenomenon 2024 – Empowering the Retail Industry” Private Label Trade Show here. The sold-out, record-breaking Show began Nov. 17.

The goal of Store Brands Month is to increase consumer trial by focusing attention on the positive attributes and practical factors of store brands – including value, digital convenience, ethical considerations, innovation and budget awareness – across all product categories in both brick-and-mortar and online retail formats.

Retailers have voiced strong support for the initiative, which is planned to be an annual event. Pam Ofri, Wakefern Food Corp.’s Director of Product Development and Operations, Own Brands, said Store Brands Month will help promote and celebrate Wakefern’s Own Brands portfolio, a collection of 5,000+ products under the Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry and Paperbird labels.

“Store Brands Month provides an amazing opportunity to elevate the conversation around store brands and encourage more shoppers to explore these valuable options,” Ofri said.

Along with Wakefern, many large national retailers from coast to coast have signed on to support Store Brands Month.

Promotional strategies will be developed by participating retailers and executed both in-store and through a variety of digital and social media platforms.

“The time is right to bring greater visibility among consumers to our thriving industry,” Davies said. “By coming together with our partners during a month-long campaign, we have an opportunity to further expand the presence and strength of the largest CPG brand in the store: private brands.”

Annual sales of store brands have risen by 41% over the past five years. PLMA is projecting that sales for 2024 will surpass a quarter trillion dollars, setting a record for annual revenue.

Store brands are ubiquitous in the U.S. grocery space. One in every four grocery products sold across the U.S. carries the store’s name or brand.

PLMA is providing a Store Brands Month toolkit for retailers. Additionally, PLMA manufacturers, brokers and supplier members can access their own toolkit and more information through the members only portal on PLMA.com.

For more information, email storebrandsmonth@plma.com.

