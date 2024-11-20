Cantaloupe Named ‘2024 Champion of Board Diversity’ by The Forum of Executive Women for Fourth Year in a Row

Award Based on Gender Composition of Board as Reflected in Report of Top 100 Public Companies in Philadelphia Area

MALVERN, Pa. — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, whose headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, in the greater Philadelphia area, is honored to once again be recognized as a “2024 Champion of Board Diversity” by The Forum of Executive Women, a premier Greater Philadelphia women’s organization. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Cantaloupe has received this prestigious honor for having a board of directors comprised of at least 30% women. Cantaloupe is honored to fall into The Forum’s Silver Tier of Champions for having 40% or more women on its board.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by The Forum of Executive Women for the fourth year in a row,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We understand the value that diverse perspectives bring to leadership and the boardroom, and we are committed to fostering an environment that prioritizes diversity across all levels of our organization. The contributions of our board play a key role with decision-making and are critical to our continued success.”

The Champions of Board Diversity were honored on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at The Forum of Executive Women’s Leadership Breakfast, which highlights the status of women’s professional leadership in the Philadelphia region. Additionally, in collaboration with PwC US, The Forum’s Women Upfront Connector Sponsor, The Forum unveiled its Women in Leadership 2024 Report, an in-depth examination of how companies in the region support the advancement of women leaders in corporate boardrooms and executive suites. The full report is available at foew.com.

“The Champion of Board Diversity Award has been a cornerstone of The Forum since it was established in 2017, recognizing companies from our annual report that have made significant strides in advancing gender diversity by ensuring women have a seat at the boardroom table,” said Meghan Pierce, president and CEO of The Forum of Executive Women. “We are thrilled to see our list grow this year with more companies being committed to having more women in the boardrooms across Philadelphia. Cantaloupe has been a role model for many of our other businesses with its commitment to board diversity.”

Cantaloupe’s Board of Directors currently includes four women among its nine members, along with three women on its nine-member executive leadership team. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About The Forum of Executive Women

The Forum is a membership organization of over 600 women who hold the senior-most positions in the corporations, not-for-profit organizations and public sector entities that drive our regional economy and community. The Forum was founded in 1977 as a connecting point for the handful of Philadelphia-area women in corporate leadership roles. In 2024, what sets The Forum apart is its legacy, caliber of membership, and commitment to women in leadership. Visit foew.com for more information.