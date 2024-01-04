The RC Show 2024 Returns April 8-10

Brought to you by Restaurants Canada, RC Show returns to Toronto’s Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, combining the best of the hospitality and foodservice industry – a dynamic event offering a trade show, conferences, competitions and events. Learn how to push the boundaries of what’s possible and embrace innovation. Whether you’re aiming to start or expand your business, foster a winning team, boost efficiency, or enhance overall quality of service, you can learn how to LEVEL UP at RC Show 2024.

This annual event is THE destination for solutions-oriented presentations and suppliers, peer-to-peer networking, and exciting flavour experiences.

How RC Show 2024 will help businesses LEVEL UP:

An expanded show floor with top food and beverage brands and trusted equipment and service suppliers eager to showcase their innovative products

Top-rated conference programming across multiple stages, including immersive workshops, enlightening panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote sessions and more!

The interactive POP UP Experience where Canada’s food and beverage products come to life, featuring tastemakers, innovation, amazing flavours and executable solutions

New and returning competitions that will showcase up-and-coming talent from across the country for every sector of the industry including the infamous Garland Canada Culinary, Beyond the Rail and Sommelier Service, as well as Oyster Shucking, Sandwich Wars, 2 days of Pizza competitions and 3 days of Coffee competitions

RC Hospitality Week events including the signature Breakfast with Champions, Top to Top and Industry Night Out and the RC Awards of Excellence where attendees can gain insight into industry trends and network with industry professionals

An event not to be missed!

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.rcshow.com and get social at #RCShow.



WHERE:

www.rcshow.com/tickets

Enercare Centre – Halls A, B, C, D

100 Princes’ Blvd.

Toronto, ON

M6K 3C3

WHEN:

Monday, April 8, 2024 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST

WHY:

The RC Show is operated by Restaurants Canada, a national not-for-profit association representing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Every dollar generated flows directly back into the industry to help shape its future. Your support ensures the continued growth and prosperity of the culinary community.