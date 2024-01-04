Ben E. Keith Beverages Announces Executive Leadership Changes

DALLAS — Ben E. Keith Beverages announced senior leadership changes that will help the company continue to deliver on sales and marketing business goals. The Beverage Division is elevating Jason Bush to Vice President of Marketing & Legislative Affairs and Philip Ward to Vice President of Sales & Branch Management.

Jason has worked for Ben E. Keith for 31 years across multiple branches, accumulating a wealth of knowledge pertaining to every aspect of the beer business. For the past fifteen years, as General Manager for the Dallas Branch, he has been responsible for annual sales of over eleven million case equivalents to over 4,000 retailers. Marketing the brands in the Ben E. Keith portfolio has always been a passion and he has also been a key contributing member of the Beverage Division’s legislative team, meeting with national and state representatives on industry issues. In his new role he will be responsible for marketing initiatives, sponsorships, communications, and political affairs. Jason said, “I look forward to working with our suppliers and internal teams to help position and promote our brands for continued growth and market share gain for Ben E. Keith Company.”

Philip comes into his new role with over 20 years of experience at Ben E. Keith, getting his start in the warehouse as part of the company Manager In Training program and ascending the ranks through multiple positions in sales and management. Most recently, he has led the Fort Worth Branch as General Manager for the last five years. Philip will be responsible for increasing sales revenue through strategic partnerships with all supplier partners and Ben E. Keith sales teams. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with each branch around the beverage division and all the great people employed at Ben E. Keith,” Philip said. “Our employees have been, and continue to be, the foundation of the company since 1906, and I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to that legacy into the future.”

As General Managers both Jason and Philip managed sales, service, and warehouse operations with sophisticated automation and semi-automation technology, leading over 700 team members combined. According to President Flint Prewitt, “Jason is an enthusiastic and effective leader. He has a sharp attention to detail and is very passionate about everything he does. Philip operates at a high level and excels in every role. He brings a practical and balanced approach to the business while always inspiring those around him. I anticipate great results from the fresh perspective each of them brings to these positions.”

Current Dallas and Fort Worth Assistant General Managers Jeff Stillwell and Derek Gonzales will replace Jason Bush and Philip Ward, respectively, as the new branch General Managers.

ABOUT BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGES:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company’s Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, seltzers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com.