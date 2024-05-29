Triton Pacific Affiliate Acquires 64-Unit KFC Portfolio in Central & Southeastern U.S.

LOS ANGELES — Triton Pacific Capital Partners (Triton Pacific) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition by its affiliate, Tasty Chick’n, of a 64-unit KFC portfolio situated in the Central & Southeastern U.S. This strategic acquisition marks significant expansion for Tasty Chick’n and underscores Triton Pacific’s commitment to investing in attractive, high-potential opportunities within the quick-service restaurant sector.

This acquisition is a strategic add-on investment for Tasty Chick’n in both core and adjacent markets across the Central and Southeastern United States that present an excellent investment opportunity and provide significant growth potential, including new unit development opportunities.

Craig Faggen, CEO of Triton Pacific, commented on the acquisition, stating, “This acquisition is a transformative addition to the existing Tasty Chick’n business, providing an opportunity to leverage the strong operations and historical performance of the acquired restaurants. With a historical track record of strong cash flow and above brand average unit volumes, we are confident in the growth prospects alongside our current portfolio.”

Triton Pacific’s affiliated restaurant management company, Tasty Restaurant Group, manages a diverse portfolio comprising over 470 quick-service restaurants. This portfolio includes top brands such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Taco Bell and KFC, and operates across multiple states.

About Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC, operates as a vertically integrated quick-service restaurant operator, bringing extensive leadership experience and specialized skills in managing, developing, and divesting restaurant investments. Acting as the management entity for Triton Pacific’s portfolio companies, Tasty Restaurant Group’s leadership team averages over 20 years of industry expertise, having overseen operations for nearly 10,000 franchisee and franchisor locations.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners

Triton Pacific Capital Partners (“TPCP”), a California based private equity firm established in 2001, focuses on acquiring companies in high-growth or rapidly changing industries with strong management, operational excellence, efficient capital structures, robust business models that provide significant consolidation and scalable opportunities. TPCP currently focuses on three investment sectors: Quick Service Restaurants, Specialty Finance and Healthcare Services.