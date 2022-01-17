UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that they have added a new Member, Pacific Unlimited Inc (PUI).

Pacific Unlimited Inc. (PUI) is a family-owned company founded in 1986 by Juan T. Limtiaco. Offering the highest level of on-time delivery and customer service for over 30 Years, PUI has distinguished themselves as one of Guam’s leading providers of transportation and distribution services. PUI has been the Prime Vendor to the military and federally funded customers in the region since 2014 and is responsible for the supply and delivery of perishable food items, including meat, seafood, chilled and frozen foods, eggs, dairy, fruits and vegetables, bakery, beverage, and more.

As a leader in the food distribution industry for the region, PUI has secured the loyalty of some of the largest retail, wholesale grocery, and food distribution companies in the area. In May 2021, PUI was proud to open a new, state-of-the-art, cold storage facility, the largest of its kind in Micronesia, to service the region and continue the company’s strong growth.

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors’ service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $119 Billion in 2020.