United Fresh to Host Retail-Foodservice Partner X-Change on United Fresh LIVE! 365

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh is bringing back its retail-foodservice speed dating sessions as part of the offerings of United Fresh LIVE! 365, and timed with the 2020 Washington Conference, September 21-23. Vendors who participate will be guaranteed ten, 15-minute meetings with retail and foodservice companies looking for new partners and products.

More than 20 retailers and foodservice companies have committed to participating, including Albertsons, Allegiance Retail Services, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Big Y Foods, Blue Apron, Costco, Danaco Solutions, Diversified Restaurant Systems, FreshPoint, Grocery Outlet, Harps, Hy-Vee, Kroger, McDonalds, Meijer, Rouses, SpartanNash, Sysco, Target Corporation, Tops Friendly Market, US Foods, Wegmans Food Markets, and Whole Foods Market.

A small number of openings are now available to suppliers due to rescheduling the event from San Diego in June. The cost to participate for suppliers is $5,000 and guarantees 10 meetings over the three-day period. In addition, supplier companies can invite these buyers to visit their United Fresh LIVE! 365 booths online, where the Partner X-Change meetings will be hosted. This provides companies an easy way to demonstrate products, share videos and additional content beyond the initial 15-minute meetings.

To book your space in the Retail-Foodservice Partner X-Change, please contact John Toner, United Fresh’s Vice President of Convention & Industry Collaboration at [email protected], or 703-587-3924. Space is extremely limited so get your requests in as soon as possible.

United Fresh LIVE! 365 remains open and online 24-7 to explore our expo hall, view workshops and general sessions on-demand, and join our Summer Sessions. To login, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org or call 202-303-3400.