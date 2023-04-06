Related Articles

Vital Farms Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Vital Farms March 11, 2022

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, published its inaugural Sustainability Report, a comprehensive overview of the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) progress with respect to each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, crew members, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and stockholders.