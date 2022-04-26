US Foods Scholars Program Accepting Applications for Class of 2022

ROSEMONT, Ill.–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced it is now accepting applications in select markets for its 2022 class of US Foods Scholars through May 24. The US Foods Scholars program awards financial support and professional development opportunities to outstanding culinary and hospitality students who need additional resources to pursue their education and enter the restaurant or hospitality industry.

Launched in 2017, the US Foods Scholars program was developed to inspire students to reach their full potential and meaningfully address the talent shortage facing the culinary and hospitality industries. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 51 deserving students. This year, the company will build on this achievement by awarding scholarships of $20,000 each to 18 students representing culinary schools in nine markets across the country. The renewable, $20,000 scholarship enables most recipients to cover the majority of or all education-related expenses including tuition, fees, books and supplies, and room and board throughout their 2-year or 4-year degree programs. The company will also provide professional development opportunities for the students such as engagement with US Foods culinary teams, participation in customer events and exposure to product development strategies and processes.

“The US Foods Scholars program is dedicated to elevating the next generation of culinary talent as they begin their journey toward a successful career in the foodservice industry through financial support, as well as professional development opportunities,” said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, US Foods. “Since the program started five years ago, our US Foods Scholars have consistently demonstrated an inspiring dedication to their craft, and it’s been an honor to watch them fulfill their career ambitions.”

Beginning today, US Foods Scholars, in partnership with Scholarship America, is accepting applications on the company’s website for six markets. Two eligible students will be selected from each of the following partner schools:

International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta, Atlanta, Ga.

Austin Community College, Austin, Texas

Wake Technical College, Raleigh, N.C.

Linn Benton Community College, Portland, Ore.

Bethune Cookman University, Daytona, Fla.

Lawson State Community College, Birmingham, Ala.

“Scholarship America is proud to partner with US Foods to help underserved students across the country advance their careers in the culinary and hospitality industries,” said Scholarship America’s President and CEO, Mike Nylund. “From chefs to food and beverage managers to bakery and pastry staff, these students have demonstrated great potential and talent, and this scholarship is designed to support and advance their future goals.”

Applications for students located in the Arizona, Chicago and New York markets are facilitated separately through the company’s partnership with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). US Foods Scholars named through C-CAP are selected from among eligible high school seniors with plans to pursue an education in the culinary or hospitality arts at a postsecondary school of their choosing.

With administrative support from Scholarship America and C-CAP, all US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process and each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need and a personal essay. Scholarship recipients must be pursuing a two-year associate degree in the culinary arts or related discipline, including, but not limited to, culinary science, baking and pastry arts and food business management; or be pursuing a four-year bachelor’s degree in hospitality management. The deadline to apply is May 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. CT.

For more information or to apply for the US Foods Scholars program, visit www.usfoods.com/about-us-foods/us-foods-scholars.

