USDA Launches $15 Million Program to Promote Organic Dairy Products in Schools and Youth Programs

VERNON, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced the launch of the Organic Dairy Product Promotion (ODPP) program, allocating $15 million to expand access to organic dairy products in educational institutions and youth programs. The initiative was announced by USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt during a visit to Vermont. Funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), the program will increase consumption of organic dairy products among children and young adults while creating new opportunities for small and mid-sized organic dairy producers.

“Expanding access to a variety of organic dairy products in schools and community programs promotes healthy consumption habits and strengthens local dairy markets,” said Under Secretary Moffitt. “Announcing the Organic Dairy Product Promotion program during National Farm to School Month is yet another way to celebrate USDA’s commitment to connecting producers to new, local markets and providing youth with healthy, fresh dairy products from nearby farms.”

Through the program, AMS will enter into cooperative agreements with four lead organizations: the University of California, Fresno; University of Tennessee; Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets; and University of Wisconsin. Each of these organizations currently leads one of the four Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives and, therefore, is uniquely positioned to implement the ODDP program. Key program objectives include:

Increasing domestic consumption of organic dairy products among children and young adults.

Diversifying dairy products offered in learning institutions and at other youth and young adult focused program sites.

Building partnerships with, and networks of, businesses involved in organic dairy product production and the distribution of organic dairy products within the lead organization’s region, which aligns with their DBI service area.

The lead organizations will develop region-specific projects to distribute organic dairy products to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and other youth and young adult focused programs and institutions. Lead organizations may also subaward funds for procurement to dairy businesses, educational institutions including K-12 schools and colleges/universities, or other organizations with industry expertise to implement the program.

For more information on program, visit the AMS Organic Dairy Product Promotion program webpage.

More Information

USDA has made significant investments in organic agriculture, including through its Organic Transition Initiative (OTI), a $300 million investment that delivers wrap-around technical assistance to producers interested in transitioning to organic. The initiative includes mentoring and advice, direct farmer assistance through conservation financial assistance, and targeted organic market development grants. Among OTI’s comprehensive suite of programs is the Organic Market Development Grant (OMDG) program which has, with the final awards announced in August, provided $85 million for 107 projects around the country. OMDG is supporting the development of new and existing organic markets to increase the consumption of domestic organic agricultural products. Another component, the Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP), is supporting farmers transitioning to organic by connecting them with mentors, providing community building, technical assistance, workforce development, and helping producers overcome challenges during and following certification. Additionally, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) supports conservation practices required for organic certification and leverages partnerships to expand relationships within the organic community. NRCS and its partners offer field days, workshops, and one-on-one technical assistance to producers working to meet organic standards. OTI is a part of the USDA food system transformation initiative to support local and regional food systems, expand access to markets for more producers, and increase the affordable food supply for more Americans while promoting climate-smart agriculture and ensuring equity for all producers.

AMS administers programs that create domestic and international marketing opportunities for U.S. producers of food, fiber, and specialty crops. AMS also provides the agriculture industry with valuable services to ensure the quality and availability of wholesome food for consumers across the country and globally. AMS services and its significant grant investments create opportunities by supporting American farmers, ranchers and businesses across the supply chain, and drive economic development in small towns and rural communities.