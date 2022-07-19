Valor Siren Ventures II Closes $595M Fund

CHICAGO – Valor Equity Partners announced the completion of its oversubscribed fundraise on April 1, 2022 for Valor Siren Ventures II L.P. (VSV II), building upon the success of Valor Siren Ventures I L.P. (VSV I). VSV II continues VSV I’s strategy of investing in and serving exceptional early stage companies, entrepreneurs, and founders that are making the world a better place with a focus on food, food technology, retail, retail technology, and sustainability within the food and retail markets. VSV II closed on $595 million, surpassing its $400 million target. VSV I’s strategic anchor investors, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAD: SBUX) and Nestlé S.A. (NASDAQ: NSRGY), continued their support of Valor Siren Ventures’ mission with strategic anchor investments in VSV II. VSV I strategic investors rejoining in VSV II include Marriott International, Inc., Gordon Food Service, Alshaya Group, and Alsea.

VSV I and VSV II are managed by Valor Equity Partners, a leading operationally focused investment firm that was among the first and most active investors in food technology, retail technology, and sustainability.

“We are incredibly grateful to be trusted and backed again by Starbucks and Nestlé, two iconic companies in the food, beverage and retail industry,” said Jon Shulkin, Valor Siren Ventures Fund Manager, Valor Partner, and Co-President of the Firm. “Our world class strategic and financial partners in VSV I rejoined us in our oversubscribed VSV II fundraise. VSV II will continue to partner with and serve exceptional entrepreneurs and companies that are driving innovation and leadership within our sector focus areas with an increased emphasis on sustainability.”

“At Valor, we invest with and serve outstanding entrepreneurs and companies that are making the world a better place. VSV II is another example of our team delivering the Firm consistent with our mission and purpose,” said Antonio Gracias, Valor Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer. “Consistent with our long term track record, VSV II, building on the success of VSV I, provides a unique and value added platform for Valor to serve early stage companies.”

Valor Equity Partners invites entrepreneurs focused on building innovative companies in food, food technology, retail, retail technology, and sustainability to contact us. Visit https://www.valorep.com/valor-siren-ventures-vsv to learn more.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Valor Equity Partners in connection with VSV II.