Varcode Continues Growth with Two New Business Development Hires

CHICAGO – Varcode™, maker of patented digital, time and temperature sensitive supply chain solutions, today announced it has hired two new supply chain industry veterans to focus on business sales and account management. Erin Morant and Bruce Truesdale bring more than 40 years of combined industry experience to Varcode’s team serving the food and beverage, pharma and life science industries.

“As we continue to commercialize the business, it’s imperative that we have the appropriate skills and experience to serve all sectors of the cold-chain industry aligned with our anticipated growth,” said Joe Battoe, CEO of Varcode. “With the leadership Erin and Bruce bring to our company, we will empower our clients in the food safety and pharmaceutical industries to drastically reduce their costly and dangerous temperature breach occurrences saving them time, energy and money.”

Ms. Morant comes to Varcode as director of business development bringing 18 years of experience in the freight forwarding, logistics, supply chain and temperature-controlled warehouse management industries. Her primary role for the company will be focused on new business sales and account management. She has successfully sold multi-national accounts in the food industry including roles at Seafrigo, Alpi Logistics and East Coast Warehouse. She began her sales career at DHL. Her education includes a BSBA in Transportation and Logistics from The Ohio State University and a Masters Certification in Supply Chain Management from Penn State University.

Mr. Truesdale recently joined Varcode as director of business development. He has 25 years’ experience in temperature-controlled global logistics and packaging including responsibilities in sales, marketing, strategy, manufacturing and product development. Bruce has successfully developed a broad range of solutions in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and food industries, including roles at CSafe, UPS and Protek Pharma. His education includes a BS in Finance/Communication from Babson College, a MBA in Marketing/International Business from Northeastern University and is Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLDT) by APICS.

The Varcode platform protects product quality, reduces waste, ensures safety and compliance, and preserves product freshness throughout the supply chain. The innovative solution is mobile-first, cloud-based and blockchain enabled.

About Varcode™

The name Varcode is short for variable barcode. Varcode has developed patented technology to enable scannable barcodes to dynamically change based on prescribed, configurable time and temperature threshold conditions. These variable barcode tags, branded FreshCodes™, can be scanned via any fixed or handheld scanner or even smartphone to capture location and time sensitive temperature data to Varcode’s cloud-based, blockchain enabled management system. The system provides real-time alerts via SMS and email to concerned stakeholders as well as providing comprehensive track and trace provenance for temperature sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, biologic materials and perishable food products for safety and compliance purposes. For additional information visit www.Varcode.com or email info@Varcode.com