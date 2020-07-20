Wakefern’s Own Brands Win Vertex Awards

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway banners, announced that Bowl & Basket™ and Paperbird™ – two innovative store brands introduced in 2019 at ShopRite – have won Gold, Silver and Bronze Vertex Awards. Since the launch of each brand at ShopRite, select products from both lines are also now available at Price Rite Marketplace and The Fresh Grocer.

The Vertex Awards are the only global competition devoted exclusively to the art of private brand package design. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts from around the world that consider creativity, marketability, and innovation. Wakefern’s own brand winners include:

Bowl & Basket named as a Silver winner in the New Brand category

Paperbird named as a Bronze winner in the New Brand category

Bowl & Basket Specialty Kettle Chips won in the Gold and Best in Show categories

Paperbird Premium Bath Tissue named as a Bronze winner in the Health Care category

“We are truly thrilled that these new brands have received prestigious Vertex Awards,” said Chris Skyers, Vice President of Own Brands at Wakefern. “Over the last few years, our team has devoted themselves to creating a unique look and feel for both our Bowl & Basket and Paperbird brands. We’re honored that the Vertex judges have recognized the distinct design of each brand and we feel confident that we’ve delivered on our promise to create high-quality, accessible, and stylish products.”

To celebrate the awards, the Vertex Awards will be presented at the expanded Velocity Global Virtual Conference, which will take place August 4-5, 2020. The conference will feature presentations and interviews with this year’s winners from around the world.

This is not the first time a new ShopRite brand has been recognized for its innovative products. In 2017, Wholesome Pantry Organic was awarded two Salute to Excellence Awards by the Private Label Manufacturers Association. Wholesome Pantry Organic Spring Mix Salad and Wholesome Pantry Creamy Almond Butter were both recognized in the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s “Healthy Eating & Natural Foods” and “Spreads” categories.

The Wholesome Pantry Organic brand was also awarded Best New Organic Food Product or Line by Store Brands in 2017.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 50 members who today independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage, Dearborn Market and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.