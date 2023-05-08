Walmart Canada Opens First Distribution Centre in Atlantic Canada in Moncton, New Brunswick

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 1, 2023 – Walmart Canada’s first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada, a 223,000-sq.-ft facility in Moncton, New Brunswick, has officially opened and will distribute fresh and frozen groceries to more than 40 Walmart stores in the region.

This perishable distribution centre represents over $50 million of investment in the local community, has created more than 200 jobs, including 130 in the distribution centre, expanded opportunities for local suppliers and provides local customers with more product choices. Walmart’s East Coast customers will benefit from improved product availability in-store and online through this new facility that can process more than two million cases of products each month.

“Today is an incredible day for Walmart, Moncton and New Brunswick as we officially open our first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada,” said Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. “We’re strengthening our best-in-class supply chain network with distribution centres from coast-to-coast to ensure product gets into the hands of our customers even faster. We take great pride seeing our associates, customers and communities benefit from these investments in the form of jobs, better product availability and economic impact.”

The Moncton Distribution Centre is part of Walmart Canada’s $3.5 billion investment to generate significant growth and speed up the flow of products through the company’s supply chain across Canada.

Supporting local suppliers

Walmart Canada proudly works with close to 2,000 Canadian suppliers, big and small. Walmart Canada buys over $250 million worth of products including more than 20 located in New Brunswick, a number the retailer hopes to continue to grow. The new distribution centre helps Walmart deliver on its commitment to increase its local product offering in stores across the country, supporting more local suppliers and giving customers more choices.

Commitment to the community

Walmart celebrated its commitment to the local Moncton community by proudly presenting $12,000 to Harvest House Atlantic, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to end homelessness, caring for people needing meals and housing as well as support to help them move forward with education and job placements.

The Moncton Distribution Centre is also paired with Food Depot Alimentaire (FDA) to ensure good food is donated to those he need it most. FDA serves food banks, community kitchens, school programs and other agencies across New Brunswick.

“New Brunswick’s economy is continuing to build momentum with large brands taking advantage of our exceptional resources, talent, export-friendly location, and thriving business community,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Walmart’s decision to expand operations and invest in our province has created jobs, improved our supply chain and put us closer to the products that we need access to in a more affordable and efficient way.”

“We are so pleased to celebrate the grand opening of this impressive facility and delighted that Walmart chose Moncton as the base for its very first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold. “Moncton has a well-deserved reputation as the hub of the Maritimes and a dynamic and vibrant leader in business and development. This facility will further solidify that reputation, while providing employment for a significant number of people in our community.”

Prioritizing sustainability

Walmart is on a journey to becoming a regenerative company. The distribution centre, which sits on nearly 19 acres of land, prioritizes environmental sustainability by reducing long-haul truck deliveries and removing millions of kilometres from the supply chain each year.

The new distribution centre features:

Energy Star white reflective roof

Energy efficient LED lighting with integrated motion sensors and intelligent controls

Refrigeration system using CO/2 a natural refrigerant

Waste heat generated from the refrigeration system is reclaimed and used to supply underfloor heating systems

Efficient and longer-lasting lithium-ion electric material handling equipment

“Our associates have been waiting for this day to unveil our new Moncton Distribution Centre to the community,” said Kevon Celestine, General Manager, Moncton Distribution Centre. “Our supply chain investments continue to create economic opportunities and jobs, including more than 130 within our Moncton Distribution Centre. I began my career at Walmart in 2009 as an hourly associate and I’m proud to be an example of the career growth Walmart provides.”

Facts about Walmart in New Brunswick

Walmart Canada has been proudly serving New Brunswickers for more than 29 years.

New Brunswick is home to 13 Walmart stores and one new distribution centre, employing more than 2,500 associates.

In 2022, Walmart invested more than $4.8 million in store upgrades in New Brunswick.

Walmart works with more than 20 New Brunswick-based suppliers, purchasing over $250 million in products over a recent 12-month period.

Walmart raised and donated more than $1 million for New Brunswick charities in 2022.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $650 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.