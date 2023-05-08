Balls Food Stores Celebrates 100-year Anniversary

Balls Food Stores has been serving Kansas City in the grocery industry for 100 years. In 1923, Sidney and Mollie Ball purchased a building on the corner of 16th and Stewart in Kansas City, Kansas. That decision would lead to generations of Balls family members dedicated to working and serving in the Kansas City community through their grocery business.

In 1934 the Balls opened their second store at 21street and Quindaro Boulevard. This store implemented a new concept in Kansas City, cash and carry. Cash and carry stores allowed customers to pay for and take their groceries home without creating a grocery tab.

By the late 80’s the company had grown, along with Kansas City, to 13 grocery stores. And all three of Sidney and Mollie’s grandchildren – their son Fred’s children – were involved in the business. David, Diane and Debbie would carry on the legacy of their grandparents.

Today, David, the third generation Ball to serve Kansas City, leads a company of over 2500 dedicated teammates. Committed to the spirit of serving fresh, local food, for fair prices with great service at 25 supermarkets in the Kansas City area. Under the banner of Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods the Balls legacy lives on.

Balls Food Stores will be celebrating their Centennial Anniversary with special promotions throughout 2023.

