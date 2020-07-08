Walmart’s Amazon Prime Competitor Will Launch in July

Jason Del Rey, Vox Recode Retail & FoodService July 8, 2020

Amazon may have a 15-year head start, but Walmart is close to finally unveiling its own membership program that it hopes will eventually become an alternative to Amazon Prime.

Walmart plans to launch a new subscription service later this month called Walmart+ that will cost $98 a year. It will include perks like same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise, discounts on fuel at Walmart gas stations, and early access to product deals, multiple sources told Recode.

Walmart originally planned to unveil Walmart+ in late March or April, Recode reported in February, but the retailer pushed back the launch date after the Covid-19 pandemic began sweeping across the US in March. It’s unclear whether the program will launch nationally, or first on a regional level, later this month.

