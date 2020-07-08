Shipt Partners with Fresh Thyme to Bring Same-Day Delivery Across the Midwest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leading same-day delivery marketplace Shipt announced today that it’s expanding its offerings by partnering with specialty retailer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market – making it more convenient to conquer your healthy living goals. Customers in 30 metro areas across the Midwest region will have access to this new offering from Shipt and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, giving more than 10 million households this option for same-day delivery.

Michigan residents in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing metro areas will also receive access to same-day delivery of beer and wine from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. Members must be at least 21 years old to order or accept alcohol deliveries, and will be required to present identification upon delivery.

To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt customers who sign up between July 7 and July 11 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99). To take advantage of this offer and determine if delivery is available in their area, customers can visit shipt.com/freshthyme.

Additionally, customers now have the option to pay per delivery with a one-time fee, no obligations or commitment. With a variety of delivery options, customers have the flexibility to order same-day delivery from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, as much or as little as needed. To try a Shipt Pass single delivery for $10 or any other Shipt Pass plans, visit shipt.com.

“Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a staple for healthy, convenient and budget friendly living,” said Joe Manning, Chief Business Officer of Shipt. “Partnering with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market gives us the opportunity to provide an additional layer of ease by bringing fresh and healthy goods to members across the Midwest.”

This new partnership with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market provides Shipt members product offerings that follow vegan, paleo, keto, vegetarian or wheat- and gluten-free diets. Shipt members can select Fresh Thyme in the user-friendly app and on Shipt.com to add their favorite Fresh Thyme Farmers Market products to their order, free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Shipt,” said Ramesh Reddy, Chief Information Officer of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. “Their delivery solution provides a convenience; one our customers are looking for in their shopping experience.”

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery to members for $99 per year. Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond for members, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers members access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, bakery goods, bulk goods, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 74 stores across 11 Midwest states. Keep in touch by downloading the app, liking us on facebook.com/freshthymefarmersmarkets, instagram.com/freshthyme and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm.